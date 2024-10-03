San Antonio's El Remedio closes brick-and-mortar eatery 'until further notice'

In a video clip, owner Josh Palacios said "we woke up to bad news this morning" that the restaurant, 5018 Research Drive, Suite 104, was shut down effective immediately.
In the post's comments section, El Remedio's owners explained that the landlord changed the locks on the doors. Though that usually occurs due to unpaid rent, the restaurant provided no further detail on the reason for the lockout.
Even so, the owners did say the summer heat had hurt their business. They also stated that they hoped to re-open the spot as soon as next week.
Palacio's fiancee and business partner, Martita Sanchez, chimed in as well, commenting that their business had spread itself thin by operating not only the restaurant but five food trucks. The truck fleet is now down to four, but only one is currently operating.
Despite the dire situation, Sanchez expressed hope they can strike a deal with the landlord to reopen.
In the meantime, Palacios urged El Remedio devotees to support the venture's newest food truck, Ta'con Madres, which offers a variety of birria items. Sanchez added that supporting the food truck ensures the business can keep its staff.
The Ta'con Madres food truck is stationed at 11375 Shaenfield Road. It will be open this weekend from noon to 10 p.m.
