SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

San Antonio's El Remedio closes brick-and-mortar eatery 'until further notice'

The birria-and-seafood restaurant's owners said the landlord locked it out of the building.

By on Thu, Oct 3, 2024 at 1:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge El Remedio specializes in birria and Mexican seafood. - Instagram / elremedio_sa
Instagram / elremedio_sa
El Remedio specializes in birria and Mexican seafood.
Birria and seafood restaurant and food truck-operator El Remedio said Monday in an Instagram post that its brick-and-mortar location is closed "until further notice."

In a video clip, owner Josh Palacios said "we woke up to bad news this morning" that the restaurant, 5018 Research Drive, Suite 104, was shut down effective immediately.

In the post's comments section, El Remedio's owners explained that the landlord changed the locks on the doors. Though that usually occurs due to unpaid rent, the restaurant provided no further detail on the reason for the lockout.

Even so, the owners did say the summer heat had hurt their business. They also stated that they hoped to re-open the spot as soon as next week.

Palacio's fiancee and business partner, Martita Sanchez, chimed in as well, commenting that their business had spread itself thin by operating not only the restaurant but five food trucks. The truck fleet is now down to four, but only one is currently operating.

Despite the dire situation, Sanchez expressed hope they can strike a deal with the landlord to reopen.

In the meantime, Palacios urged El Remedio devotees to support the venture's newest food truck, Ta'con Madres, which offers a variety of birria items. Sanchez added that supporting the food truck ensures the business can keep its staff.

The Ta'con Madres food truck is stationed at 11375 Shaenfield Road. It will be open this weekend from noon to 10 p.m.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's Three Amigos Chinese Food reopens after fire

By Stephanie Koithan

San Antonio's Three Amigos Chinese Food reopens after fire

Oregon-based chain Killer Burger to open its first San Antonio store

By Adam Doe

Oregon's Killer Burger chain has 24 stores around the Pacific Northwest.

San Antonio brunch spot Mimosa Gossip cutting back hours due to slow sales

By Stephanie Koithan

Mimosa Gossip touts 25 varieties of its namesake juice-and-champagne brunch cocktail.

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana launches national franchising program

By Adam Doe

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana wants to expand beyond its Texas base via franchise deals.

Frenchie Coffee Roasters opens brick-and-mortar shop in San Antonio suburb

By Suzanne Townsend

Frenchie Coffee Roasters, which started operation in 2015, has opened its first brick-and-mortar shop.

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us