San Antonio’s Elotitos Corn Bar closes Government Hill location

The shop opened in December 2022. Its owner said he'll now focus on his flagship location on Fredericksburg Road.

By on Mon, May 20, 2024 at 11:17 am

Elotitos Corn Bar has closed its Pearl-area location.
Instagram / elotitos.sa
Elotitos Corn Bar has closed its Pearl-area location.
San Antonio snack shop Elotitos Corn Bar has closed its Government Hill location near the Pearl development after a little more than a year in operation.

The business' owner, Jesus Arreaga, shared the news in an Instagram post, thanking fans for their support. He said his team will focus on Elotitos' flagship location on Fredericksburg Road.

"I decided to do this for my business," Arreaga added. "We're super thankful for every customer, every friend we have on this side of town."

The Current reached Arreaga for more details on the closure but got no response by press time.
Elotitos' Government Hill shop, located at 1943 N. New Braunfels Ave., opened in December of 2022. The business' original location at 1933 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 105, launched more than two years prior.

In his online post, Arreaga was optimistic about the future, saying he hopes to relocate the second location. However, he added that those plans aren't yet solid.

"We're going to take it slow," he said in the post.

Elotitos serves cups of yellow and white corn dressed in a dozen variations, including traditional, chipotle, jalapeño and crunchy queso. It also offers aguas frescas, shaved ice and mangonadas.

The last day for the Government Hill shop was May 12.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

