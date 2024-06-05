SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio’s Extra Fine has opened Southtown location

The baker's owners teased plans for a second location this spring, and now it's in operation.

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 4:32 pm

Extra Fine serves up coffee and specialty baked treats. - Instagram / extra_fine_sa
Instagram / extra_fine_sa
Extra Fine serves up coffee and specialty baked treats.
Popular Monte Vista bakery Extra Fine has expanded its footprint to Southtown.

Extra Fine's owners revealed via Instagram that Wednesday would be the new "secret-not-so-secret" location's first day in business.

Ownership has been teasing a second location since February, though it was originally supposed to open near downtown. When the original plan didn't pan out, the focus shifted to opening a satellite location in Southtown.

"Head over to 812 S Presa and check it out," Extra Fine's Instagram post read. "Open every day for you from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, just like our Monte Vista location. Coffee, pastries, breakfast, and lunch."
The new bakery took over the 3,720-square-foot space that formerly housed My Juice Life, a health food spot that closed in 2022. Extra Fine's second location is part of a planned expansion by Empty Stomach, the restaurant group that also owns Barbaro, Hot Joy, Little Death and Vibras.

Empty Stomach last month teased plans for an additional Extra Fine downtown along with an unnamed pizza joint. Details on those new locations, have been sparse, however.

Extra Fine's Southtown location is open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

