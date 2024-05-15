San Antonio's Extra Fine to open Southtown location at end of May

Instagram / extra_fine_sa
Extra Fine's short-term plans include one new location, not two, officials with the business said.
The minds behind popular Monte Vista bakery Extra Fine will launch their second location — a Southtown outpost — in late May, MySA reports
.
In February, downtown development group Weston Urban teased plans
for two new Extra Fine locations coming from Empty Stomach Group, the company that operates the bakery. However, that February announcement was sparse on details.
Now, bakery operators John and Jess Philpot have confirmed to MySA that short-term plans for two new Extra Fines have been whittled down to just a Southtown bakery reminiscent of the flagship Monte Vista store.
"So there was going to be, originally, a downtown location, and then the Southtown location was going to act as a commissary and a storefront," John Philpot told the news site. "We're only opening the Southtown location as of right now."
That Southtown store, 812 S. Presa St., will open around the end of May, he added. The menu will include sweets, treats and sandwiches that Extra Fine fans have come to know and love at the flagship store.
"It's probably going to look the same as this menu when we first open, and then we'll probably add some different menu items over there that you could only get at that store," Philpot told MySA.
As for a forthcoming pizza joint Weston Urban teased along with the new Extra Fine locations back in February, the jury's still out on whether that's still planned for The Rand, a historic Weston Urban-owned building at 143 Soledad St.
Empty Stomach principal Chad Carey told MySA that even though Extra Fine isn't headed downtown just yet, the restaurant group is still making moves in the area. More details will become available in coming months, he added.
Alright then, keep your secrets.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed