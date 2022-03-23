San Antonio’s far West Side will gain a new P.F. Chang's To Go concept this summer

Instagram / pfchangs
P.F. Chang’s To Go can be found in New York, Illinois, Florida, Texas and overseas.
Asian-themed casual dining joint P.F. Chang’s is the latest national chain
to bring a to-go concept to San Antonio in the wake of the pandemic, news site MySA reports
The P.F. Chang's To Go format — launched in 2020 — allows the chain to have a smaller footprint in suburban areas, MySA reports. In SA’s case, that will materialize as a renovated, 2,050-square-foot restaurant at 11647 Culebra Road, across from Taft High School.
Texas Department of License and Regulation records show that construction on the space will begin in late April. P.F. Chang’s spokeswoman Katie Erwin told MySA San Antonians can expect to try out the new business model late this year.
“P.F. Chang’s To Go allows consumers the ability to enjoy our immersive Asian dining experience in a flexible way that fits their lifestyle,” P.F. Chang’s COO Art Kilmer said in a news release. “We’re excited to bring this concept to even more people in Texas and help them enjoy all of their favorites faster and easier than ever, with a continued commitment to the tastes and flavors they know and love.”
According to P.F. Chang's website, the to-go concept features the same wok-inspired menu available at existing restaurants, minus table service.
