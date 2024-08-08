San Antonio's first CosMc's location to hold grand opening this weekend

The city's first CosMc's location soft-opened Thursday on the far West Side, according to company officials. The store, 12360 FM 1957, will hold a grand opening between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, offering its first 100 customers free merchandise.
Attendees also will also be able to sample free menu items, including hash browns, pretzel bites and the chain's signature spicy queso sandwich.
The new CosMc's also features 15 customizable caffeinated drink options to combat the "3 p.m. slump," according to McDonald's officials. Those include the chain's Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Popping Pear Slush and Sprite Moonsplash — a Sprite-based drink with citrus and vanilla served with dried blueberries and lemon wheel over ice.
The San Antonio location is CosMc's fifth outpost in the U.S. The others are located in Illinois and the DFW metroplex.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed