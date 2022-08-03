San Antonio's first-ever Chamoy Challenge will celebrate the city's unofficial condiment

Instagram / chamoycitylimits
Chamoy is used to dress up frozen treats, fruit and more.
Sticky, salty, sweet, sour and spicy are all adjectives used to describe chamoy, the Alamo City’s unofficial condiment.
Now, we can add “celebrated” to that list, thanks to an upcoming culinary event, MySA reports
San Antonio's inaugural Chamoy Challenge will allow fans of the Mexico-originated sauce to sample snacks from a variety of food vendors on Saturday, August 20 at Rolling Oaks Mall. As the name suggests, the free event also will include a contest where judges weigh in on food creations featuring the complex condiment as a central ingredient, according to the news site.
"Chamoy is everywhere and in everything here in San Antonio," challenge organizer Janie Villarreal McClinchie told MySA. ”Chamoy can make anything from fruit, chips, candy and now even alcoholic beverages taste better! Everywhere you go in San Antonio you see Chamoy vendors popping up.”
Villarreal McClinchie hasn't yet released a list of vendors for the Chamoy Challenge, which will run from noon to 5 p.m. More details about the event are available online
