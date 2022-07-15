San Antonio's first Sugar Factory restaurant is now open at The Shops at Rivercenter

The new restaurant also features a retail space boasting more than 50 types of candy, shown off on the chain’s signature floor-to-ceiling display wall.

By on Fri, Jul 15, 2022 at 1:19 pm

Sugar Factory's massive King Kong Sundae. - FACEBOOK / SUGAR FACTORY
Facebook / Sugar Factory
Sugar Factory's massive King Kong Sundae.
San Antonio may be known for spicy salsa and micheladas, but New York's Sugar Factory is betting residents and visitors also have a taste for the sweet stuff.

The celeb-approved chain that specialized over-the-top milkshakes and other glucose-packed treats — has opened its long-awaited spot at The Shops at Rivercenter, 849 E. Commerce St.


Though Sugar Factory’s claim to fame is its Instagram-worthy sweet treats, the 7,900-square-foot River Walk restaurant also offers a full food menu for brunch, lunch and dinner.

Sugar Factory identifies as an “American Brasserie,” according to the chain's website. However, the menu's array of cuisines includes not just French soups and crêpes but Asian-inspired stir fries and a pasta section.

An option that could be considered more “American” includes the 24K Gold Burger meal, which is “dripping” in 24k gold leaves and served with gold dusted french fries.

Nothing says “America” quite like excess, after all.

Of course, if you’re visiting a place called Sugar Factory, you’re likely looking to indulge in calorie-packed treats, which this new eatery offers in spades. Milkshakes — including ones of the “insane” variety, garnished with whole slices of cheesecake and seven-layer s’mores cookies — abound.

However, none are as cavity-inducing as the King Kong Sundae. The massive dessert contains 24 scoops of ice cream, a whole can of whipped cream, walnuts, cakes, sprinkles, M&M’s, four waffle cones, three unicorn lollipops, pretzels and an array of candies. The concoction costs a cool $99 and serves a dozen people.

Just watch your eyebrows, though. The sugar-packed monstrosity is also festooned with sparklers.

Sugar Factory's menu also includes celeb-developed boozy tipples such as 50 Cent’s Candy Shop, made with Branson Cognac, and Mario Lopez’s Monster Hurricane, which features Casa Mexico Silver Tequila.

San Antonio’s Sugar Factory outpost features outdoor seating and a retail space boasting more than 50 types of candy, show off in the chain’s signature floor-to-ceiling display wall.

The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

