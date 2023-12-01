San Antonio's Folklores Coffee House to donate 100% of profits to staff on Dec. 9

Owner Tatu Herrera took to social media to invite local coffee fiends to “make it really busy in here” so that Folklores employees can close out the shift with a little Christmas cash.
The business’ annual tradition began in 2020, when Herrera and his wife and business partner Emilie wanted to give their workers a holiday bonus. Circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible, so the couple opted instead to hand over all of the shop’s profits to staff on a day around Thanksgiving.
The giveback initiative has become a yearly tradition.
Folklores’ barista appreciation day will run 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The business is located at 1526 E. Grayson St. in Government Hill.
