LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio's Folklores Coffee House to donate 100% of profits to staff on Dec. 9

Folklores’ Barista Appreciation Day has been an annual tradition since its inception in 2020.

By on Fri, Dec 1, 2023 at 1:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Folklores Coffee House is located in Government Hill. - Instagram / folklores_coffee_house
Instagram / folklores_coffee_house
Folklores Coffee House is located in Government Hill.
East Side coffee spot Folklores Coffee House will celebrate its annual Barista Appreciation Day on Saturday, Dec. 9, donating 100% of the day’s profits to its employees.

Owner Tatu Herrera took to social media to invite local coffee fiends to “make it really busy in here” so that Folklores employees can close out the shift with a little Christmas cash.

The business’ annual tradition began in 2020, when Herrera and his wife and business partner Emilie wanted to give their workers a holiday bonus. Circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible, so the couple opted instead to hand over all of the shop’s profits to staff on a day around Thanksgiving.

The giveback initiative has become a yearly tradition.

Folklores’ barista appreciation day will run 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The business is located at 1526 E. Grayson St. in Government Hill.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Tamales Festival returns for fourth year Dec. 2-3

By Nina Rangel

The San Antonio Tamales Festival will return Dec. 2-3.

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are holding holiday-themed pop-ups

By Nina Rangel

Dog & Pony Grill will host a Santa-themed dog adoption event with Alamo City Pit Bull Rescue this Saturday.

New Fredericksburg complex will feature satellite of Texas' famous Salt Lick BBQ

By Nina Rangel

The Sycamore development will feature a new location of The Salt Lick BBQ.

San Antonio-based Whataburger sets aside $600,000 for scholarships — and anyone can apply

By Nina Rangel

Whataburger is giving away $600,000 to those planning to attend college.

Also in Food & Drink

In the Pocket: European Dumplings Cafe excels at its namesake dish — and more

By Ron Bechtol

The cafe's dumplings are tender and delicately spiced.

Dorćol Distilling’s Brandy Alexander Tour returns to San Antonio, expands to Austin for its ninth year

By Amber Esparza

Spots across down will serve their takes on the Brandy Alexander, using Dorćol's Kinsman Rakia.

Salena Guipzot and Hailey Pruitt are helping lead San Antonio's wine evolution

By Ron Bechtol

Salena Guipzot prepares to conduct a tasting of Mexican wines.

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us