San Antonio's Folklores Coffee House to donate 100% of profits to staff on Dec. 9

East Side coffee spot Folklores Coffee House will celebrate its annual Barista Appreciation Day on Saturday, Dec. 9, donating 100% of the day’s profits to its employees.Owner Tatu Herrera took to social media to invite local coffee fiends to “make it really busy in here” so that Folklores employees can close out the shift with a little Christmas cash.The business’ annual tradition began in 2020, when Herrera and his wife and business partner Emilie wanted to give their workers a holiday bonus. Circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible, so the couple opted instead to hand over all of the shop’s profits to staff on a day around Thanksgiving.The giveback initiative has become a yearly tradition.Folklores’ barista appreciation day will run 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The business is located at 1526 E. Grayson St. in Government Hill.