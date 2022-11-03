San Antonio's Folklores Coffee House to donate 100% of profits to staff on Small Business Saturday

The coffee joint's annual employee-giveback initiative began in 2020.

By on Thu, Nov 3, 2022 at 10:16 am

Folklores Coffee House is located in San Antonio's Government Hill neighborhood. - Instagram / folklores_coffee_house
Folklores Coffee House is located in San Antonio's Government Hill neighborhood.
East Side java joint Folklores Coffee House will celebrate Small Business Saturday, which this year falls on Nov. 26, by gifting its employees 100% of the profits from the day.

The annual giveback initiative began in 2020, when owners Tatu and Emilie Herrera wanted to share holiday cheer with their workers in the form of a bonus. However, circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic made that impossible.

Instead, the couple opted to hand over all of the shop's Christmas Eve profits to staff, thus initiating what’s become a yearly tradition.

Folklores’ barista appreciation day will run 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The business is located at 1526 E. Grayson St. in Government Hill.

