San Antonio's Francis Bogside gastropub appears close to reopening in St. Paul Square

New signage is now visible on the property at the corner of East Commerce St. and Hoefgen Ave. that once housed Smoke: BBQ.

By on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 3:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Shuttered Southtown gastropub Francis Bogside will reopen in St. Paul Square. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Shuttered Southtown gastropub Francis Bogside will reopen in St. Paul Square.
Updates on gastropub Francis Bogside have been largely nonexistent since the Southtown spot abruptly closed in summer 2021. At the time, management pledged to relocate it into new digs but provided no location or timetable.

Now, signage hanging outside the former St. Paul Square location of Smoke: BBQ suggests fans won't have to wait long before the relocated Irish-inspired drinkery makes its debut.

A Francis Bogside outdoor sign is visible at the property at the corner of East Commerce Street and Hoefgen Avenue, and peek inside the building offers a glimpse of what appear to be the old pub's well-worn barstools.

A notice for an alcohol permit application for 1170 E. Commerce is also on display in its window.

At the time Francis Bogside closed its 803 S. Saint Mary’s St. operation, it issued a brief press statement saying a new location would be "announced soon," but radio silence has followed since then.

The Current was unable to reach Francis Bogside's management for comment on the St. Paul Square site.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Little Taco Factory has the best tacos in Texas, new report says

By Nina Rangel

Little Taco Factory is located at 1510 McCullough Ave.

Owners of San Antonio's Wild Goji Sushi open all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurant in Stone Oak

By Nina Rangel

Wild Japanese BBQ & Shabu has opened in Stone Oak.

New San Antonio seafood spot Arenas Marisqueria now open in Stone Oak

By Nina Rangel

Arenas Marisqueria's mojarra chicharron is one of the "resort-style" dishes on its menu.

Dimi Tsandoula, owner of longtime San Antonio eatery Mina & Dimi's Greek House, has died at 54

By Nina Rangel

Dimi Tsandoula, patriarch of Mina & Dimi's Greek House, has died at 54.

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us