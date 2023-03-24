San Antonio's Francis Bogside gastropub appears close to reopening in St. Paul Square

click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
Shuttered Southtown gastropub Francis Bogside will reopen in St. Paul Square.
Updates on gastropub Francis Bogside have been largely nonexistent since the Southtown spot abruptly closed in summer 2021
. At the time, management pledged to relocate it into new digs but provided no location or timetable.
Now, signage hanging outside the former St. Paul Square location of Smoke: BBQ suggests fans won't have to wait long before the relocated Irish-inspired drinkery makes its debut.
A Francis Bogside outdoor sign is visible at the property at the corner of East Commerce Street and Hoefgen Avenue, and peek inside the building offers a glimpse of what appear to be the old pub's well-worn barstools.
A notice for an alcohol permit application for 1170 E. Commerce is also on display in its window.
At the time Francis Bogside closed its 803 S. Saint Mary’s St. operation, it issued a brief press statement saying a new location would be "announced soon," but radio silence has followed since then.
The Current
was unable to reach Francis Bogside's management for comment on the St. Paul Square site.
