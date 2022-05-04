San Antonio's Freetail Brewing wins coveted Crushie Awards for beer can designs

click to enlarge Courtesy Craft Beer Marketing Awards San Antonio's Freetail Brewing has snagged two gold Craft Beer Marketing Awards for beer can designs.

San Antonio's Freetail Brewing has snagged gold twice at the most recent Craft Beer Marketing Awards, earning praise for the design work on its Yeet The Hops IPA and Spicy PURO Pickles cans.The CBMAs purport to be the only global award competition for craft beer artwork, culture and design, in case you wondered.Freetail received two gold-level awards — called Crushies — for its work with Anderson Marketing Group on the two packages, which were evaluated in the Best Can Design, 8-15 Ounce category.Yeet The Hops IPA is a New England-style Hazy IPA from Freetail’s Ghost Pixel Studio side project, while Spicy PURO Pickles is a piquant take on the brewer's kettle-soured Gose Bier, brewed with ancho, chile pequin and chipotle peppers.Freetail was one of seven Texas breweries to place in the 2022 CBMAs. The others were Austin Beerworks, Pinthouse Brewing, both in Austin; Vector Brewing in Dallas; and Houston-area No Label Brewing, Eureka Heights Brewery and SpindleTap Brewery.In each year's CBMAs, a panel of industry professionals from 24 countries evaluates entries in more 30 categories. This year's panel consisted of some 500 industry honchos.