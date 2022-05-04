Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's Freetail Brewing wins coveted Crushie Awards for beer can designs

Freetail was one of seven Texas breweries to snag honors.

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 1:38 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio's Freetail Brewing has snagged two gold Craft Beer Marketing Awards for beer can designs. - COURTESY CRAFT BEER MARKETING AWARDS
Courtesy Craft Beer Marketing Awards
San Antonio's Freetail Brewing has snagged two gold Craft Beer Marketing Awards for beer can designs.
San Antonio's Freetail Brewing has snagged gold twice at the most recent Craft Beer Marketing Awards, earning praise for the design work on its Yeet The Hops IPA and Spicy PURO Pickles cans.

The CBMAs purport to be the only global award competition for craft beer artwork, culture and design, in case you wondered.

Freetail received two gold-level awards — called Crushies — for its work with Anderson Marketing Group on the two packages, which were evaluated in the Best Can Design, 8-15 Ounce category.

Yeet The Hops IPA is a New England-style Hazy IPA from Freetail’s Ghost Pixel Studio side project, while Spicy PURO Pickles is a piquant take on the brewer's kettle-soured Gose Bier, brewed with ancho, chile pequin and chipotle peppers.

Freetail was one of seven Texas breweries to place in the 2022 CBMAs. The others were Austin Beerworks, Pinthouse Brewing, both in Austin; Vector Brewing in Dallas; and Houston-area No Label Brewing, Eureka Heights Brewery and SpindleTap Brewery.

In each year's CBMAs, a panel of industry professionals from 24 countries evaluates entries in more 30 categories. This year's panel consisted of some 500 industry honchos.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

