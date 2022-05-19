San Antonio's Friendly Spot hosting pint night and service-dog benefit this Friday

The event will benefit K9s For Warriors, which rescues dogs and trains them to become service animals for veterans.

By on Thu, May 19, 2022 at 3:37 pm

The Friendly Spot Ice House will host a National Rescue Dog Day. - INSTAGRAM / THEFRIENDLYSPOT
Instagram / thefriendlyspot
The Friendly Spot Ice House will host a National Rescue Dog Day.
Friendly Spot Ice House and Texas Beer Co. are teaming up for a pint night that celebrates both National Rescue Dog Day and U.S. veterans.

Taylor-based Texas Beer Co. will be on hand this Friday at the Southtown drinking spot to pour pints of its K9 Lager, a charity collaboration with K9s For Warriors. The Florida-based nonprofit trains rescued canines to become service dogs for veterans.

From 5-8 p.m., a portion of sales from the German-style lager will benefit K9s For Warriors. Representatives from the organization also will be on hand to offer info about adopting and fostering service dogs.

According to K9s For Warriors' website, the group's end goal is to prevent veteran suicides, which occur at the rate of roughly 20 per day.

The Friendly Spot is located at 943 S. Alamo St.

