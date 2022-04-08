San Antonio's Full Belly Café + Bar expands with plans for second location in Olmos Park

Instagram / fullbellysa
Full Belly Café + Bar's new location will offer coffee and a full bar.
Early birds, rejoice! Popular Stone Oak eatery Full Belly Café + Bar will bring its brunch-forward fare to Olmos Park this fall.
The concept, known for inventive and hearty brunch and lunch dishes, will open a second location in the expansive spot at 4212 McCullough Ave. that previously housed
the restaurant Glass and Plate.
In an Instagram post, real estate broker Mike Garansuay revealed that Rare Breed Concepts, comprised of local restauranteurs Blade Haddock and Bryan Pape along with chef James Moore, had leased the 6,000-square-foot space. The trio owns the flagship Full Belly location and plans to open more in coming years.
In addition to the expected coffee, the new location will include a full cocktail bar, mimosas, wine and beer. Like the Stone Oak location, it will feature a shaded patio, open floor plan and bar seating.
However, unlike the original location, the Olmos Park space will feature a separate café area and enhanced coffee program. Folks will be able to order java from dedicated counter space set aside from the dining room. It will offer free wifi to boot.
“We’re really going to stretch the design element to create a separate space that’s more café-like,” Moore said. “I’m really looking forward to playing with it, creating an environment that’s inviting and encourages people both on the go and those who would prefer to have a seat and stay a while.”
Full Belly's menu offerings include pecan pie french toast, barbacoa breakfast poutine and an eggs Benedict topped with espresso-rubbed pulled pork belly.
Those not keen on waiting until fall can sample Moore’s fare at the original space, located at 427 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 202.
