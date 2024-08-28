WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio's Godai Sushi closing this weekend after nearly 20 years in business

Word of Godai's closure comes a month after the company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation.

By on Wed, Aug 28, 2024 at 2:07 pm

click to enlarge Godai Sushi, 11203 West Ave., has been a longtime favorite wish local fans of Japanese food. - Google Maps / Street View
Google Maps / Street View
Godai Sushi, 11203 West Ave., has been a longtime favorite wish local fans of Japanese food.
Roughly a month after filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to escape its debts, San Antonio’s Godai Sushi will permanently close its doors this Saturday, according to its owner.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, Godai chef-owner William "Goro" Pitchford said keeping the North Side sushi staple, located at 11204 West Ave., in operation has taken a toll on his mental and physical health.

Godai Sushi Inc. filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in July. At the time, Pitchford's attorney told the Express-News that the business had reincorporated and would continue to run the restaurant.

The corporate entity had debts of nearly $346,000 at the time, with Pitchford himself owing the $93,000 to the IRS, according to court filings.

Despite Godai’s closure, Pitchford hinted in his Facebook post that another venture could be in the works.

“I want to really thank everyone that has supported us for all these years, but it has come time to not say goodbye but see y’all again soon,” he wrote.

Pitchford also said he plans to lease out Godai's distinctive building and kitchen.

Pitchford has operated Japanese restaurants in San Antonio since 1998, when he opened the since-shuttered Teriyaki & More. He launched Godai in 2005, and the restaurant was voted the second-best sushi restaurant in the Current’s 2022 Best of San Antonio issue.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

August 21, 2024

