San Antonio's Hops & Hounds hosting daylong 'Woofstock' event this weekend

Dubbed "Woofstock," the gathering will include music from Brandon Ford and Joe McCabe as well as The Irish Goodbyes and a surprise closing act, according to online details. Representatives from Sip Moonshine, Western Son Vodka and Shiner Beer will offering boozy slushies and other alcoholic treats created for the event.
Hops & Hounds, 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road, is encouraging attendees to dress their dogs in costume, since it plans to offer a grand prize to the best-dressed pooch. Vendors including dog clothing companies and purveyors of doggie treats will also be selling wares.
Woofstock will run noon to midnight, and there will be a $5 cover charge for all over the age of 18.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter