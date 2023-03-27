San Antonio's Hops & Hounds hosting daylong 'Woofstock' event this weekend

click to enlarge Instagram / hopshoundssa Hops & Hounds is known for its frozen cocktail flights.

Dog-friendly eatery Hops & Hounds will hold a daylong fest this Saturday featuring live music, local vendors and a doggie costume contest.Dubbed "Woofstock," the gathering will include music from Brandon Ford and Joe McCabe as well as The Irish Goodbyes and a surprise closing act, according to online details. Representatives from Sip Moonshine, Western Son Vodka and Shiner Beer will offering boozy slushies and other alcoholic treats created for the event.Hops & Hounds, 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road, is encouraging attendees to dress their dogs in costume, since it plans to offer a grand prize to the best-dressed pooch. Vendors including dog clothing companies and purveyors of doggie treats will also be selling wares.Woofstock will run noon to midnight, and there will be a $5 cover charge for all over the age of 18.