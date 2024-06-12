San Antonio's Hot Joy leaving its longtime Southtown location

click to enlarge Instagram / hotjoysa Hot Joy has occupied this funky and colorful Southtown spot for a decade.

Southtown staple Hot Joy is blazing out of its longtime digs for Tobin Hill, according to an online post from the Asian fusion restaurant.In a Tuesday Instagram post , Hot Joy's owners reveled the business is leaving its colorful spot at 1014 S. Alamo St. for the same Broadway and Jones Avenue building that houses the recently relocated NOLA Brunch & Beignets along with burger spot Pumpers.

“We are leaving Southtown, but have zero intentions of stopping the party,” the post read. “As much as we’ll miss our ramshackle little Southtown spot ... we are thrilled to be moving into our new location. We think you’re gonna love it.”



Hot Joy didn't give an opening date for the new restaurant other than to say it would begin serving "later this summer." The move is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 18.Between the start of the move and the opening, Hot Joy will bring back old-school menu favorites including tater tot chaat, pork belly tacos, hot fried chicken and tofu steam buns, according to the post. Frozen Zombie and Nighwalker cocktails will also make a return.In the Instagram post, Hot Joy's owners thanked their staff and customers for years of support. Since the restaurant's opening, it's served 280,000 pounds of chicken wings, 30,500 gallons of fish sauce, 120,000 orders of Spam fried rice and "enough rum to fill the Pacific Ocean," according to the post.