SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio's Hot Joy leaving its longtime Southtown location

The Asian fusion restaurant is heading to the same Broadway and Jones Avenue building that houses NOLA Brunch & Beignets and burger spot Pumpers.

By on Wed, Jun 12, 2024 at 9:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hot Joy has occupied this funky and colorful Southtown spot for a decade. - Instagram / hotjoysa
Instagram / hotjoysa
Hot Joy has occupied this funky and colorful Southtown spot for a decade.
Southtown staple Hot Joy is blazing out of its longtime digs for Tobin Hill, according to an online post from the Asian fusion restaurant.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, Hot Joy's owners reveled the business is leaving its colorful spot at 1014 S. Alamo St. for the same Broadway and Jones Avenue building that houses the recently relocated NOLA Brunch & Beignets along with burger spot Pumpers.

“We are leaving Southtown, but have zero intentions of stopping the party,” the post read. “As much as we’ll miss our ramshackle little Southtown spot ... we are thrilled to be moving into our new location. We think you’re gonna love it.”

Hot Joy didn't give an opening date for the new restaurant other than to say it would begin serving "later this summer." The move is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 18.

Between the start of the move and the opening, Hot Joy will bring back old-school menu favorites including tater tot chaat, pork belly tacos, hot fried chicken and tofu steam buns, according to the post. Frozen Zombie and Nighwalker cocktails will also make a return.

In the Instagram post, Hot Joy's owners thanked their staff and customers for years of support. Since the restaurant's opening, it's served 280,000 pounds of chicken wings, 30,500 gallons of fish sauce, 120,000 orders of Spam fried rice and "enough rum to fill the Pacific Ocean," according to the post.  

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Fredericksburg Peach Fest to pop up at The Shops at La Cantera Saturday, June 15

By Nina Rangel

The Hill Country Fruit Council will sell their prized peaches at The Shops at La Cantera June 15.

Owner of San Antonio nightspot Bentley’s has 2 new concepts in the works

By Nina Rangel

McFlys Bar and BBQ and Just Like Heaven will share nearly 5,000 square feet at 829 N. Alamo St.

New sports bar concept Tribute planned for San Antonio's Creamery complex

By Nina Rangel

The Creamery is located at 875 E. Ashby Place.

Food and service at San Antonio’s unassuming Pazzo Pastaria worthy of raves

By Nina Rangel

Pazzo clearly puts considerable care into its food, and the same is clear about the service.

San Antonio drinkers prefer tequila to vodka by nation's widest margin

By Sabrina Ye

San Antonio leads the nation in cities where drinkers prefer tequila over vodka.

The Paloma and the gin and tonic are both worthy contenders for best hot-weather cocktail

By Ron Bechtol

The Paloma uses modest ingredients to create a refreshing summer drink.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us