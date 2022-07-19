San Antonio’s Hotel Havana holding birthday party for Ernest Hemingway on Thursday

click to enlarge
Nick Simonite for Hotel Havana
Hotel Havana's bar will host a birthday soiree for American novelist Ernest Hemingway.
On Thursday, July 21, cocktail pop-up Denim & Leather
will honor the creator and namesake of the Hemingway Daiquiri with a birthday party for the famed American author.
Courtesy Hotel Havana
The event will feature music, readings with psychic medium Kate The Brave and a local vendor market.
Downtown's Hotel Havana will hold a birthday soiree for Hemingway in its candlelit basement bar. The event will include readings with psychic medium Kate the Brave along with a local market featuring vendors such as Giannas Limitless Beauty, Jollipot Plants and DAB House of Hemp.
DJ Reg Cruz will provide tunes for the free gathering, which will run 5-9 p.m.
Hotel Havana is located at 1015 Navarro Street.
