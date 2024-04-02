Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio's Hotel Valencia Riverwalk now offering grab-and-go breakfasts

Some of the new artisanal breakfast options use housemade chorizo and dough fortified with beef tallow.

By on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm

click to enlarge Hotel Valencia’s onsite restaurant Dorrego’s is now offering grab-and-go breakfast options. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Hotel Valencia’s onsite restaurant Dorrego’s is now offering grab-and-go breakfast options.
Downtown staycation staple Hotel Valencia Riverwalk is now offering breakfast for residents and guests on the go.

Café Naranja is now open inside the hotel, 150 E. Houston Street, offering artisanal breakfast bites featuring items such as housemade chorizo and dough fortified with beef tallow.

“The beef tallow we use in our house-made dough yields a dough that is flaky, rich and full of flavor,” said Brian Randolph, chef of Dorrego's, the hotel's onsite eatery. “It’s a popular ingredient in Argentinean cooking and baking.”

Dorrego’s specializes in Argentinean fare and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Café Naranja also offers tortillas con jamon y queso — a pastry crust filled with sautéed onions, prosciutto, and cream and mozzarella cheeses — as well as yogurt parfaits and fruit cups. Those looking for a jolt can also snag mocha, cappuccino, frappé, latte and espresso beverages.

The Café Naranja offerings are available 7-11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

March 20, 2024

