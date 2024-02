San Antonio's iconic Dry Dock Oyster Bar has permanently closed

Facebook / Dry Dock Oyster Bar Dry Dock Oyster Bar is located at 8522 Fredericksburg Road.

Iconic boat-shaped eatery Dry Dock Oyster Bar has closed after 42 years of serving San Antonio, news site MySA reports Fans were first alerted to the news when a member of the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook page posted a photo of a sign attached to the seafood spot’s front door.“Just tried to drop into Dry Dock. It's closed with a sign on the door about the lease,” the Feb. 17 post read. “Sad end to a San Antonio landmark.”MySA stopped by the restaurant in order to verify the claim and found a legal notice posted to the door, indicating that the restaurant had failed to pay rent, so the tenant had been locked out.The eatery, known for its seafood-focused menu, beer and distinctive boat-shaped building, was founded in 1982, according to the business’ website. It’s located at c.Thereached out to the business for more information, but had not heard back by press time.