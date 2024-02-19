FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio's iconic Dry Dock Oyster Bar has permanently closed

The restaurant failed to pay rent and was locked by its landlord, according to a legal notice posted to its front door.

By on Mon, Feb 19, 2024 at 12:16 pm

Dry Dock Oyster Bar is located at 8522 Fredericksburg Road.
Facebook / Dry Dock Oyster Bar
Dry Dock Oyster Bar is located at 8522 Fredericksburg Road.
Iconic boat-shaped eatery Dry Dock Oyster Bar has closed after 42 years of serving San Antonio, news site MySA reports.

Fans were first alerted to the news when a member of the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook page posted a photo of a sign attached to the seafood spot’s front door.

“Just tried to drop into Dry Dock. It's closed with a sign on the door about the lease,” the Feb. 17 post read. “Sad end to a San Antonio landmark.”

MySA stopped by the restaurant in order to verify the claim and found a legal notice posted to the door, indicating that the restaurant had failed to pay rent, so the tenant had been locked out.  

The eatery, known for its seafood-focused menu, beer and distinctive boat-shaped building, was founded in 1982, according to the business’ website. It’s located at c.

The Current reached out to the business for more information, but had not heard back by press time.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

