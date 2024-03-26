Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio's iconic Dry Dock Oyster Bar has reopened and is now BYOB

The spot got new lease on life March 23.

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 10:34 am

Dry Dock Oyster Bar shut down in February after the restaurant's owners were locked out. - Facebook / Dry Dock Oyster Bar
Facebook / Dry Dock Oyster Bar
Dry Dock Oyster Bar shut down in February after the restaurant's owners were locked out.
Northwest San Antonio mainstay Dry Dock Oyster Bar has reopened and now allows guests to bring their own booze, MySA reports.

The iconic fishing boat-shaped eatery closed in late February after its owners were reportedly locked out for failing to pay rent. The spot got new lease on life March 23, and is again serving up raw and grilled oysters along with a variety of seafood entrees, according to MySA.

Though it formerly offered a variety of beers on tap, the establishment is now BYOB. There's a $10 corkage fee for guests who bring their own tipples.

Dry Dock, 8522 Fredericksburg Road, has been in operation since 1982, according its website. It's open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.

March 20, 2024

