TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio's inaugural Top Shelf dining event will pair elevated food and spirits

The dinner experience will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Briscoe Western Art Museum's Jack Guenther Pavilion.

By on Thu, Sep 12, 2024 at 3:02 pm

click to enlarge Diners gather under string lights at the Briscoe Western Art Museum's Jack Guenther Pavilion. - Courtesy Photo / Top Shelf
Courtesy Photo / Top Shelf
Diners gather under string lights at the Briscoe Western Art Museum's Jack Guenther Pavilion.
A new dining event will bring elevated food and drink to an intimate setting overlooking the San Antonio River.

The inaugural Top Shelf will take place Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Briscoe Western Art Museum's Jack Guenther Pavilion. The Current-sponsored dining experience will offer an evening of first-class food and drink from area chefs and distillers.

The riverfront setting — including string lights, family-style seating, live music and a curated DJ set — is designed to evoke an atmosphere of festivity, community and cuisine, according to organizers.

Top Shelf will pair craft cocktails, beer and wine with unique dishes from local chefs. Ten participating restaurants will serve up creations encompassing a variety of cuisines, each thoughtfully paired with spirits from Garrison Brothers Bourbon and Carabuena Tequila.

Some of the restaurants participating in Top Shelf include Halcyon Southtown, Full Goods Diner, Palomar Comida & Cantina, The River's Edge and Míra Matcha, with more to come.

Guests can expect a menu that spans from brisket mini-tacos paired with margaritas to duck-and-prosciutto Monte Cristo sandwiches accompanied by Blackberry Lemondrop cocktails.

Tickets run $125 per person and are available online. However, the event does have limited capacity, so early purchase is recommended.

September 5, 2024

