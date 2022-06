San Antonio's Jerk Shack now offering Sunday brunch with an island twist

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy The Jerk Shack The Jerk Shack's French toast is stuffed with cream cheese and sweet potato.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy The Jerk Shack The Jerk Shack's new brunch menu creatures French toast and catfish and grits.

San Antonio's Jamaican-inspired The Jerk Shack is now in the weekend brunch game.Last Sunday, the far West Side eatery began serving up island twists on brunch favorites such as French toast stuffed with cream cheese and sweet potato. Other selections include Texas toast Benedict with jerk pork or chicken plus sunny-side-up eggs and habanero hollandaise. Chef-owner Nicola Blaque’s takes on brunch fare are now available on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who crave traditional Caribbean faves shouldn't fret. They'll also be available throughout the day.The restaurant's jerk tacos, steamed fish, braised oxtails curry goat and jerk shrimp and grits have racked up accolades, including being named one of the best U.S. restaurants by both Eater and GQ readers also voted The Jerk Shack, 10234 State Highway 151, the Best Caribbean Restaurant three years running.