San Antonio's Jerk Shack now offering Sunday brunch with an island twist

The far West Side eatery's Caribbean brunch takes include sweet potato-stuffed French toast.

By on Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 5:33 pm

click to enlarge The Jerk Shack's French toast is stuffed with cream cheese and sweet potato. - PHOTO COURTESY THE JERK SHACK
Photo Courtesy The Jerk Shack
The Jerk Shack's French toast is stuffed with cream cheese and sweet potato.
San Antonio's Jamaican-inspired The Jerk Shack is now in the weekend brunch game.

Last Sunday, the far West Side eatery began serving up island twists on brunch favorites such as French toast stuffed with cream cheese and sweet potato. Other selections include Texas toast Benedict with  jerk pork or chicken plus sunny-side-up eggs and habanero hollandaise.

click to enlarge The Jerk Shack's new brunch menu creatures French toast and catfish and grits. - PHOTO COURTESY THE JERK SHACK
Photo Courtesy The Jerk Shack
The Jerk Shack's new brunch menu creatures French toast and catfish and grits.
Chef-owner Nicola Blaque’s takes on brunch fare are now available on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who crave traditional Caribbean faves shouldn't fret. They'll also be available throughout the day.

The restaurant's jerk tacos, steamed fish, braised oxtails curry goat and jerk shrimp and grits have racked up accolades, including being named one of the best U.S. restaurants by both Eater and GQ.

Current readers also voted The Jerk Shack, 10234 State Highway 151, the Best Caribbean Restaurant three years running.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Food & Drink Slideshows

Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Food & Drink Slideshows

Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Trending

Iconic Voodoo Doughnut chain opening first San Antonio store in Playland Pizza site

By Nina Rangel

Iconic Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut will make its San Antonio debut by year’s end.

Longtime San Antonio favorite Sazon Mexican Cafe moving to new, larger location

By Nina Rangel

West San Antonio favorite Sazon Mexican Cafe will this summer move in to bigger, boozier digs.

New restaurant Carriqui will take over San Antonio's old Liberty Bar building this fall

By Nina Rangel

Carriqui will open this fall in the building that formerly housed Liberty Bar.

New coffee-and-vinyl shop Vice Versa serving and spinning in San Antonio's St. Paul Square

By Nina Rangel

New downtown coffee spot Vice Versa is now open at St. Paul Square.

Also in Food & Drink

Fresh ingredients, techniques help Milpa at The Yard deliver on new insights to Mexican cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

Milpa at The Yard is a modest dining spot set in a literal boxcar.

Summer is already hitting, and these San Antonio-sourced mixed drinks can tame the heat

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's Jungle Bird

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us