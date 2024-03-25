Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio's JW Marriott resort adding new pizza concept

Fiamme Pizzeria's claim to fame will be its Italian-made Morello Forni mosaic pizza oven, according to resort officials.

By on Mon, Mar 25, 2024 at 3:27 pm

click to enlarge Fiamme Pizzeria will open at JW Marriott resort this summer. - Courtesy Photo / JW Marriott
Courtesy Photo / JW Marriott
Fiamme Pizzeria will open at JW Marriott resort this summer.
Staycation staple JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa early this summer will add Neapolitan-style pizza to its roster of dining experiences.

The resort's new Fiamme Pizzeria will serve the flame-kissed pies along with appetizers, salads, desserts and cocktails, resort officials said Monday.

Fiamme's claim to fame will be its Italian-made Morello Forni dome pizza oven, according to details shared by JW Marriott. Seven feet in diameter and weighing more than 7,000 pounds, the mosaic-covered powerhouse employs an electric rotating pizza stone, which allows for the most consistent product, officials said.

Fiamme will be located on the resort's lower lobby level, adjacent to Cibolo Moon, the property's flagship restaurant. In addition to seating inside the pizzeria for approximately 25 people, guests will be able to dine al fresco at the resort’s many outdoor areas.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

March 20, 2024

View more issues

