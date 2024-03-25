San Antonio's JW Marriott resort adding new pizza concept

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / JW Marriott
Fiamme Pizzeria will open at JW Marriott resort this summer.
Staycation staple JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa early this summer will add Neapolitan-style pizza to its roster of dining experiences.
The resort's new Fiamme Pizzeria will serve the flame-kissed pies along with appetizers, salads, desserts and cocktails, resort officials said Monday.
Fiamme's claim to fame will be its Italian-made Morello Forni dome pizza oven, according to details shared by JW Marriott. Seven feet in diameter and weighing more than 7,000 pounds, the mosaic-covered powerhouse employs an electric rotating pizza stone, which allows for the most consistent product, officials said.
Fiamme will be located on the resort's lower lobby level, adjacent to Cibolo Moon, the property's flagship restaurant. In addition to seating inside the pizzeria for approximately 25 people, guests will be able to dine al fresco at the resort’s many outdoor areas.
