San Antonio's Krazy Katsu shuts down Medical Center location

The business' owners announced the closure in a Friday Instagram post, saying the store at 9390 Huebner Road is shuttered until further notice. The post gave no reason for the decision.
The Current reached out to Krazy Katsu for more information but got no response by press time. However, the restaurant's flagship location at 5257 McCullough Ave. remains open.
Crazy Katsu opened its Medical Center satellite in July 2023. At the time, co-owner Jessica Gonyea told the Current she was excited to be in a "thriving area with many new customers to cater to and serve."
However, the shop temporarily closed in March after the theft of copper from an electrical panel forced left the shopping center where it's located without power. It's unclear what part, if any, that played in the location's closure.
