San Antonio's Krazy Katsu shuts down Medical Center location

The owners didn't give a reason for the closure, but their flagship restaurant is still in operation.

By on Mon, Jun 3, 2024 at 1:42 pm

Krazy Katsu's 9390 Huebner Road store is closed until further notice. - Instagram / krazykatsusa
Krazy Katsu's 9390 Huebner Road store is closed until further notice.
San Antonio's Krazy Katsu, known for its Asian-inspired chicken sandwiches, has closed its Medical Center location after less than a year in operation.

The business' owners announced the closure in a Friday Instagram post, saying the store at 9390 Huebner Road is shuttered until further notice. The post gave no reason for the decision.

The Current reached out to Krazy Katsu for more information but got no response by press time. However, the restaurant's flagship location at 5257 McCullough Ave. remains open.
Crazy Katsu opened its Medical Center satellite in July 2023. At the time, co-owner Jessica Gonyea told the Current she was excited to be in a "thriving area with many new customers to cater to and serve."

However, the shop temporarily closed in March after the theft of copper from an electrical panel forced left the shopping center where it's located without power. It's unclear what part, if any, that played in the location's closure.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

