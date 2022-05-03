Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's Künstler Brewing revives Fog Fest, a puro twist on German May Day

During this fest, Künstler will bring back all four of its Fog IPA beers.

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 2:38 pm

click to enlarge Künstler's four Fog Fest beers are in the "foggy" subset of IPA. - PHOTO COURTESY KÜNSTLER BREWING
Photo Courtesy Künstler Brewing
Künstler's four Fog Fest beers are in the "foggy" subset of IPA.
Southtown's Künstler Brewing will hold its second annual Fog Fest this Saturday, bringing four of its "foggiest" IPAs back to the draft rail to celebrate Maifest, or German May Day.

The four beers released last year for the brewpub's inaugural event, then called May Fest, all leaned toward the hazy subset of IPA, meaning unfiltered with heavy doses of citrus-forward hop flavors. Thus Fog Fest was born.

“With the release of our four Fog beers, May Fest quickly morphed into Fog Fest,” Künstler head brewer and co-owner Vera Deckard told the Current. “In Germany, Maifest celebrates nature’s bright reawakening after the cold and dark winter months. Following the darkness we all experienced in 2020, having a May Fest seemed like the perfect way to say goodbye to the past and embrace the future. Our first Fog Fest 2021 was so much fun, we decided to continue the tradition.”

During this year's event, Künstler will bring back its Hawaiian Fog, a Mai Tai-inspired IPA; Kali Fog, a West Coast IPA; Yanqui Fog, an East Coast hazy IPA; and Pineapple Fog, a fruited IPA. Künstler brews each of these beers twice a year.

click to enlarge Künstler started its annual Maifest celebration last year. - PHOTO COURTESY KÜNSTLER BREWING
Photo Courtesy Künstler Brewing
Künstler started its annual Maifest celebration last year.
The brewery will also offer a Fog Fest food menu, featuring German staples including curry wurst, schweinerbraten, brats and kraut as well as tropical-themed food items such as Kālua pork with cucumber salad, veggies and grilled pineapple.

The afternoon event will feature music from the Lederhosen Junkies from 2-5 p.m. and a hula hoop contest at 3 p.m. A stein-hoisting competition starts at 5 p.m. Künstler is located at 302 E. Lachapelle.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Trending

California chain known for 5-pound burritos will make San Antonio debut this summer

By Nina Rangel

Iguanas Burritozilla is known for monstrous five-pound burritos.

San Antonio area Chick-fil-A locations to give out free Spicy Chicken Biscuits May 2-7

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio area Chick-fil-A locations to give out free Spicy Chicken Biscuits this week.

San Antonio's Burleson Beer Yard now offering free rides home to drunk patrons

By Nina Rangel

Burleson Yard Beer Garden offers a variety of drinks as well as a small menu of casual eats.

New bar in Northeast San Antonio open only to customers 30 and older

By Nina Rangel

Horizons & More admits only guests aged 30 or older.

Also in Food & Drink

Let's Get Dank: San Antonio brewers are cranking out a bevy of 4/20-ready IPAs

By Jeremy Banas

Weathered Souls' SpottieOttieHopalicious IPA.

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us