San Antonio's Künstler Brewing revives Fog Fest, a puro twist on German May Day

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Künstler Brewing Künstler's four Fog Fest beers are in the "foggy" subset of IPA.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Künstler Brewing Künstler started its annual Maifest celebration last year.

Southtown's Künstler Brewing will hold its second annual Fog Fest this Saturday, bringing four of its "foggiest" IPAs back to the draft rail to celebrate Maifest, or German May Day.The four beers released last year for the brewpub's inaugural event, then called May Fest, all leaned toward the hazy subset of IPA, meaning unfiltered with heavy doses of citrus-forward hop flavors. Thus Fog Fest was born.“With the release of our four Fog beers, May Fest quickly morphed into Fog Fest,” Künstler head brewer and co-owner Vera Deckard told the. “In Germany, Maifest celebrates nature’s bright reawakening after the cold and dark winter months. Following the darkness we all experienced in 2020, having a May Fest seemed like the perfect way to say goodbye to the past and embrace the future. Our first Fog Fest 2021 was so much fun, we decided to continue the tradition.”During this year's event, Künstler will bring back its Hawaiian Fog, a Mai Tai-inspired IPA; Kali Fog, a West Coast IPA; Yanqui Fog, an East Coast hazy IPA; and Pineapple Fog, a fruited IPA. Künstler brews each of these beers twice a year.The brewery will also offer a Fog Fest food menu, featuring German staples including curry wurst, schweinerbraten, brats and kraut as well as tropical-themed food items such as Kālua pork with cucumber salad, veggies and grilled pineapple.The afternoon event will feature music from the Lederhosen Junkies from 2-5 p.m. and a hula hoop contest at 3 p.m. A stein-hoisting competition starts at 5 p.m. Künstler is located at 302 E. Lachapelle.