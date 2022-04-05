San Antonio's Kura Revolving Sushi to offer Puglie Pug-branded merchandise as customer prizes

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Puglie Pug
Kura will launch a prize collaboration with illustrated social media phenom Puglie Pug on Monday, April 11.
Folks may flock to SA’s new new Kura Revolving Sushi
for the novelty of its Japanese conveyor belt system. Now, those who enjoy periodic squee-fests also may have reason to stop by.
Kura is known for partnering with iconic brands — Tetris and Hello Kitty, to name a few — for prizes it doles out via its Bikkura Pon machines. The table-side gizmos reward customers based on how much sushi they purchase.
Next week, the chain will unveil a collaboration with illustrated social media phenom Puglie Pug. The new prize collection will include study notes, bookmarks and temporary tattoos featuring the cute pug created by Canada-based graphic designer Euge Leung.
Tables at Kura restaurants are outfitted with a sensor system that registers every plate customers finish and insert. After every 15, the Bikkura Pon machine dispenses a prize.
The Japanese company considers the system an integral part of its interactive dining experience, according to a news release. So, now you know.
The new collection will launch in all U.S. Kura locations — including the SA outlet at 255 E. Basse Road, Suite 384 — on Monday, April 11.
