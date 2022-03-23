San Antonio’s La Tuna Icehouse hosting Fiesta Medal Mercado and swap meet on Saturday

click to enlarge Facebook / La Tuna Icehouse San Antonio's La Tuna Icehouse is a Southtown institution.

With Fiesta 2022 nearly upon us, La Tuna Icehouse will hold its second annual Fiesta Medal Mercado on Saturday, March 26.The market, which takes over the Southtown watering hole's sprawling outdoor area from 2-6 p.m., will feature vendor booths selling medals along with other Fiesta-worthy clothing and accessories.Meanwhile, La Tuna itself will keep the party vibes going with $3 beer specials and a limited-time chicken-on-a-stick offer. Southtown Vinyl will provide tunes while Fiesta fanatics comb through the sparkly wares.La Tuna is located at 100 Probandt, near the Blue Star Arts Complex.