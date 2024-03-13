San Antonio's Laika Cheesecakes opens New Braunfels location

Facebook / laikacheesecakes
Laika Cheesecakes first teased plans for a New Braunfels outlet in late 2022.
San Antonio-based Laika Cheesecakes has opened a third location, this one in nearby New Braunfels.
The latest Laika, 1430 Unicorn Ave., made its debut Tuesday, according to social media posts from the mini-chain. The new store sells the business' signature cheesecakes in a jar along with whole cheesecakes, other sweet treats and coffee.
Laika first teased
plans to open a New Braunfels satellite in fall of 2022.
The business still operates its flagship location at 4718 Broadway and a far Northwest San Antonio store
at 6626 W. Loop 1604 North, Suite 215. Unlike those shops, the New Braunfels outlet offers drive-thru service.
