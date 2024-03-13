Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio's Laika Cheesecakes opens New Braunfels location

Unlike the mini-chain's other stores, the one in New Braunfels offers drive-thru service.

By on Wed, Mar 13, 2024 at 12:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Laika Cheesecakes first teased plans for a New Braunfels outlet in late 2022. - Facebook / laikacheesecakes
Facebook / laikacheesecakes
Laika Cheesecakes first teased plans for a New Braunfels outlet in late 2022.
San Antonio-based Laika Cheesecakes has opened a third location, this one in nearby New Braunfels.

The latest Laika, 1430 Unicorn Ave., made its debut Tuesday, according to social media posts from the mini-chain. The new store sells the business' signature cheesecakes in a jar along with whole cheesecakes, other sweet treats and coffee.

Laika first teased plans to open a New Braunfels satellite in fall of 2022.

The business still operates its flagship location at 4718 Broadway and a far Northwest San Antonio store at 6626 W. Loop 1604 North, Suite 215. Unlike those shops, the New Braunfels outlet offers drive-thru service.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New craft-cocktail spot Niche opens inside longtime San Antonio drinkery Rebar

By Nina Rangel

Longtime Broadway nightspot Rebar now hosts a bar-within-a-bar concept.

Boerne's Darkside Pizza schedules grand opening, dinner with Back to the Future actors

By Nina Rangel

Nostalgia-focused Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co. will open May 9.

San Antonio's Bar Loretta launches bougie new market

By Nina Rangel

Southtown restaurant Bar Loretta has branched out with a retail market.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue opens fourth San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Spam musubi is among the L&L chain's most popular dishes.

Cocktail punches taste great as the weather warms, and these highlight San Antonio producers

By Nina Rangel

These recipes will keep guests smiling while supporting creators of local flavors.

Non-alcoholic beers have improved, and San Antonio stores carry some worth a sip

By Ron Bechtol

Athletic Brewing, Nada, Samuel Adams and Best Day Brewing all offer non-alcoholic beer options.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

San Antonio's icehouses have evolved, but they still fulfill a community need to gather

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's The Friendly Spot is one of San Antonio's most recognizable icehouses.
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us