San Antonio's long-running Adelita Tamales reopens after car smashes into its building

The 85-year-old business reopened Tuesday, continuing to crank out tortillas, tamales, barbacoa, carnitas and chicharrones.

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 11:29 am

click to enlarge Days after a car struck its building, Adelita Tamales & Tortilla Factory's is back in operation. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Days after a car struck its building, Adelita Tamales & Tortilla Factory's is back in operation.
Adelita Tamales & Tortilla Factory temporarily closed after a car crashed into its building on Saturday, but the 85-year-old business wasn’t out of commission for long.

The Central San Antonio site reopened Tuesday, continuing to crank out tortillas, tamales, barbacoa, carnitas and chicharrones from a modified production space, according to a series of social media announcements.

Early Saturday morning, a car crashed into Adelita's building at 1130 Fresno and caught fire. The collision forced a shutdown so the owner could assess the damage, the business revealed in a Saturday Facebook post.

However, by Monday evening, Adelita officials were back on social media to announce that production would resume Tuesday. Employees partitioned the building's damaged area and got Health Department approval to work from a modified production space, according to details in the post.

Even though the post noted that the business' corn-tortilla machine took the brunt of the hit and is still inoperable, the parking lot was full of customers midday Tuesday. Sheets of plywood covered the section of front wall damaged by the car.

Robert Borrego Sr. and his wife Beatrice opened Adelita in 1938. Then named El Popo Tortilla Factory, the business was known for its use of nixtamal molino and a hand-cranked tortilla press, according to Adelita's website. Borrego was also part of a team that designed a pneumatic flour press used by the business.

Borrego's oldest son, Roberto Borrego Jr., now runs Adelita.

