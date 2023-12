San Antonio's Los Barrios to host Broadway musical dining pop-up

Screen Capture / YouTube The Broadway Musical Dining Experience brings themed backdrops and Instagrammable photo ops to each city it visits.

Screen Capture / YouTube The pop-up brings singing, dancing and table-side performances from a lineup of actors.

Talk about dinner and a show.The Broadway Musical Dining Experience, the latest in a rash of touring pop-up dining enterprises, will take over San Antonio’s Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant this spring for a series of six performances.The Broadway pop-up brings singing, dancing and table-side performances from a lineup of actors against kitschy, themed backdrops and Instagrammable photo ops, according to organizers. The 90-minute performances include hits from shows includingand more.Naturally, the $55-per-person tickets also include a meal.Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant, 4223 Blanco Road, will host the pop-up Feb. 24 and March 23. Each day will feature three seating times: 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.The Broadway Musical Dining Experience joins performance pop-ups Karen’s Diner Neverland and the Alice Cocktail Experience On Tour , all of which made Alamo City stops this year.