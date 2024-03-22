San Antonio's Lovers Pizzeria closing Saturday, March 30, to relocate

The business shared the news in a Thursday Instagram post, saying the new location will offer more space for a larger oven as well as a bar. The post didn't identify the relocation site, explaining that more details would be forthcoming.
The restaurant's owners were unavailable at press time to provide additional information.
"Bad news: yesterday we were told by our landlord that we have to be out of our building by April 1st for reasons out of our control," the post began. "Thank y’all for the understanding and support during this transitional time for us."
Luckily, Lovers Pizzeria was already in the process of planning a move from its spot at 1107 Roosevelt Ave., according to the post.
The pizza spot opened in the summer of 2023, serving up New York-style slices and whole pies from a distinctive bright green building.
