San Antonio's Maverick Distilling releases commemorative Rodeo Edition Bourbon

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Maverick Distilling
Maverick Distilling has released a Limited-Edition Samuel Maverick Double Barrel Bourbon.
San Antonio-based Maverick Distilling is kicking off the 2024 Rodeo season
with a limited special edition of its Samuel Maverick Double Barrel Bourbon.
The new Samuel Maverick Double Barrel Bourbon Rodeo Edition was distilled from a mash of 72% Texas-grown corn, 18% rye and 10% malted barley, according to details shared by the distillery. After being aged on-site for two to three years, the spirit was finished in a Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey barrel 18 more months.
“With this special release, we are honoring the 75th Anniversary of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and the people who make it successful year after year,” Maverick Distilling co-founder Kenneth Maverick said in an emailed statement. “The Rodeo and Western heritage have an important place in the fabric of San Antonio’s history, and we are paying homage to the cowboy and all of the rodeo volunteers who keep this heritage alive.”
So, how's it go down? The distillery's tasting notes identify a velvety mouthfeel with creme brûlée, sweet caramel and cola flavors highlighted on the palate. What's more, the whiskey offers deep earthiness with notes of vanilla and caramel on the nose and finishes silkily with hints of rye spiciness.
The 115-proof Double Barrel Bourbon Rodeo Whiskey is non-chill filtered and hand-bottled at a hefty 57.5% ABV.
The limited edition sauce is available exclusively at the downtown distillery, 115 Broadway. It retails for $75 per bottle, and only 107 were made.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed