San Antonio's Maverick Spirits releases first tequila-inspired liquor, Agave Blanco

Maverick says it's the first distillery approved for producing agave spirits in the United States.

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 1:17 pm

click to enlarge Maverick Spirits has launched a Texas take on tequila with its new Agave Blanco. - PHOTO COURTESY MAVERICK SPIRITS
Photo Courtesy Maverick Spirits
Maverick Spirits has launched a Texas take on tequila with its new Agave Blanco.
San Antonio-based Maverick Spirits has launched a new Texas take on tequila that it's calling the first agave spirit approved for production in the United States. Maverick's Agave Blanco is now available in local liquor stores, according to company officials.

The spirit produced at the downtown distillery technically can't be called tequila because, by law, tequila has to be distilled in Mexico. The new spirit does, however, offer similar flavors such as agave, green fruit, vanilla and honeysuckle, according to distillery tasting notes.

An April 1 change in federal rules made it possible for U.S. distillers to produce tequila-inspired liquor under the the label of agave spirits.

“Until recently, very few distilleries were making agave spirits in the United States, as there was no category in the federal regulations,” Maverick Spirits Head Distiller Kevin Graham said in a release. “When the regulations were approved by the [Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau] for an Agave Spirit category, we were ready with a pre-designed label and recipe for distilling. In fact, we were the first distillery approved for producing agave spirits in the United States.”

Agave Blanco is produced using a hybrid still, which features both pot and column components, and bottled in-house in San Antonio. Made from 100% blue agave nectar, the distillery says the new spirit should be considered tequila-adjacent.

The release comes just weeks after the distillery's Straight Rye and Straight Triticale Whiskeys snagged top honors at a Texas Whiskey Festival blind tasting.

Maverick’s Agave Blanco is available now in area Alamo City Liquor, Spec's Wines, Spirits & Foods, Total Wine & More and Twin Liquor stores, as well as at the distillery itself, located at 115 Broadway.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
