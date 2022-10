San Antonio's Miami-inspired Bilia Eatery temporarily closing, move into bigger digs

Instagram / atanotherangle Bilia Eatery will close temporarily at the end of the month to move into a bigger space.

Miami-inspired sandwich and arepa haven Bilia Eatery will close temporarily at the end of the month to move into a larger space with a full kitchen, MySA reports The new Castle Hills shop is less than a mile from Bilia's current location at 2211 N.W. Military Hwy #131, meaning fans of the shop’s signature sandos, arepas and fried plantains won’t have to trek far.The existing shop will close at the end of October to allow chef-owner Bryan Rojas to move the operation into a new 2,200-square-foot site at 1900 N.W. Military Highway, the news site reports. Along with an order counter and main dining room, the layout will feature a small bar and a private party room.Behind the scenes, the new location will include a full-scale kitchen, which Rojas doesn’t have at his current spot. The upgrade will allow him to feature Peruvian ceviches, fresh fish and a Spanish-Caribbean twist on arroz con pollo in addition to his Miami-inspired sandwiches, according to MySA.Rojas told MySA the new Bilia also will offer a "Ventanita" pick-up window, similar to those found in his home state of Florida, allowing customers to grab lunch in a hurry.The new Bilia will open next month with the expanded lunch menu. Rojas expects to add dinner service sometime in February.A date for the temporary closure wasn't available at press time.