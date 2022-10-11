San Antonio's Miami-inspired Bilia Eatery temporarily closing, move into bigger digs

Instagram / atanotherangle
Bilia Eatery will close temporarily at the end of the month to move into a bigger space.
Miami-inspired sandwich and arepa haven Bilia Eatery will close temporarily at the end of the month to move into a larger space with a full kitchen, MySA reports
.
The new Castle Hills shop is less than a mile from Bilia's current location at 2211 N.W. Military Hwy #131, meaning fans of the shop’s signature sandos, arepas and fried plantains won’t have to trek far.
The existing shop will close at the end of October to allow chef-owner Bryan Rojas to move the operation into a new 2,200-square-foot site at 1900 N.W. Military Highway, the news site reports. Along with an order counter and main dining room, the layout will feature a small bar and a private party room.
Behind the scenes, the new location will include a full-scale kitchen, which Rojas doesn’t have at his current spot. The upgrade will allow him to feature Peruvian ceviches, fresh fish and a Spanish-Caribbean twist on arroz con pollo in addition to his Miami-inspired sandwiches, according to MySA.
Rojas told MySA the new Bilia also will offer a "Ventanita" pick-up window, similar to those found in his home state of Florida, allowing customers to grab lunch in a hurry.
The new Bilia will open next month with the expanded lunch menu. Rojas expects to add dinner service sometime in February.
A date for the temporary closure wasn't available at press time.
