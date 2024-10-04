SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

San Antonio's Mr. Juicy lauded by Yelp users for its cheeseburgers

Chef Andrew Weissman's Mr. Juicy was one of just two Texas restaurants to make the list.

By on Fri, Oct 4, 2024 at 4:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mr. Juicy landed at No. 14 on Yelp's new list of best cheeseburgers. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Mr. Juicy landed at No. 14 on Yelp's new list of best cheeseburgers.
The cheeseburgers at San Antonio's Mr. Juicy have earned the respect of Yelp's top-ranked reviewers.

A new listing of the nation's 20 best cheeseburgers complied by Yelp Elites placed chef Andrew Weissman's burger biz at No. 14 on the list of 20. Houston's Pappas Burgers, the only other Texas spot to land on the list, slid in at No. 16.

"Known for their bright green and red building, Mr. Juicy specializes in three things: Thick shakes, crispy fries, and – of course – juicy hamburgers," Yelp writes in its review. "Elites love how big the patties are with generous layers of cheese. It's no wonder Mr Juicy is a popular burger destination."

While Yelp frequently releases similar roundups of its reviewers' favorite restaurants, this one solely counted the opinions of its Elite Squad. Reviewers who make up that special group are picked based on the quality of their reviews and photos along with their "passion for local businesses," according to the site.

For the cheesy-curious, Yelp's Elite Squad named these cheeseburgers, in order, as the nation's best: Shige Saimin Stand in Wahiawa, Hawaii; Au Coeval in Chicago; and The Friendly in San Diego.

Mr. Juicy operates two Alamo City burger stands, 3315 San Pedro Ave. and 2321 NW Military Highway. It also has a concession at San Antonio International Airport.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's Busted Sandal Brewing closing all three locations

By Sanford Nowlin

Busted Sandal Brewing Co. is the latest Texas craft-beer producer to stop production.

San Antonio's El Remedio closes brick-and-mortar eatery 'until further notice'

By Stephanie Koithan

El Remedio specializes in birria and Mexican seafood.

Here's where to celebrate Oktoberfest in and around San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

There are many ways to celebrate Oktoberfest this year in the San Antonio area.

San Antonio's Three Amigos Chinese Food reopens after fire

By Stephanie Koithan

San Antonio's Three Amigos Chinese Food reopens after fire

Frenchie Coffee Roasters opens brick-and-mortar shop in San Antonio suburb

By Suzanne Townsend

Frenchie Coffee Roasters, which started operation in 2015, has opened its first brick-and-mortar shop.

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us