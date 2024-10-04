San Antonio's Mr. Juicy lauded by Yelp users for its cheeseburgers

A new listing of the nation's 20 best cheeseburgers complied by Yelp Elites placed chef Andrew Weissman's burger biz at No. 14 on the list of 20. Houston's Pappas Burgers, the only other Texas spot to land on the list, slid in at No. 16.
"Known for their bright green and red building, Mr. Juicy specializes in three things: Thick shakes, crispy fries, and – of course – juicy hamburgers," Yelp writes in its review. "Elites love how big the patties are with generous layers of cheese. It's no wonder Mr Juicy is a popular burger destination."
While Yelp frequently releases similar roundups of its reviewers' favorite restaurants, this one solely counted the opinions of its Elite Squad. Reviewers who make up that special group are picked based on the quality of their reviews and photos along with their "passion for local businesses," according to the site.
For the cheesy-curious, Yelp's Elite Squad named these cheeseburgers, in order, as the nation's best: Shige Saimin Stand in Wahiawa, Hawaii; Au Coeval in Chicago; and The Friendly in San Diego.
Mr. Juicy operates two Alamo City burger stands, 3315 San Pedro Ave. and 2321 NW Military Highway. It also has a concession at San Antonio International Airport.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.