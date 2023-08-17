LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio's Netflix-famous Carnitas Don Raúl launching second food truck

The new truck will post up near the intersection of 1604 and Blanco Road.

By on Thu, Aug 17, 2023 at 10:46 am

Carnitas Don Raúl's buzz worthy carnitas. - Instagram / carnitas_don_raul.usa
Carnitas Don Raúl's buzz worthy carnitas.
Fresh off a glowing profile on Netflix's Taco Chronicles, downtown-area food truck Carnitas Don Raúl is bringing its smoky, succulent pork to the city’s North Side.

Starting this Saturday, the business will operate a second mobile kitchen, this one outside of Dead Solid Perfect Golf, 16900 Blanco Road, according to a social media post. The truck will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only.

Husband-and-wife team Martin and Michelle Muñoz's original Carnitas Don Raúl food truck will remain posted up at 3303 Broadway St., alongside other mobile vendors including Richter Goods, Mila Coffee and The Stream Barber Shop.

Carnitas Don Raúl started as a concept by Michelle's father in Morelia, Michoacán in 1991. Papa Raul’s carnitas were featured in the Netflix documentary The Taco Chronicles, and Muñozes continue those food traditions using copper, fire and regional produce.

In addition to its buzzworthy carnitas, the trucks also serves up tortas, quesadillas, fresh salsas and agua frescas.

