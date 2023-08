San Antonio's Netflix-famous Carnitas Don Raúl launching second food truck

Instagram / carnitas_don_raul.usa Carnitas Don Raúl's buzz worthy carnitas.

Fresh off a glowing profile on Netflix's, downtown-area food truck Carnitas Don Raúl is bringing its smoky, succulent pork to the city’s North Side.Starting this Saturday, the business will operate a second mobile kitchen, this one outside of Dead Solid Perfect Golf, 16900 Blanco Road, according to a social media post. The truck will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only.Husband-and-wife team Martin and Michelle Muñoz's original Carnitas Don Raúl food truck will remain posted up at 3303 Broadway St. , alongside other mobile vendors including Richter Goods, Mila Coffee and The Stream Barber Shop.Carnitas Don Raúl started as a concept by Michelle's father in Morelia, Michoacán in 1991. Papa Raul’s carnitas were featured in the Netflix documentary The Taco Chronicles , and Muñozes continue those food traditions using copper, fire and regional produce.In addition to its buzzworthy carnitas, the trucks also serves up tortas, quesadillas, fresh salsas and agua frescas.