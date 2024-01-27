LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio's Neuvo Leon Bakery has closed

The East Side fixture has served commuters and school kids for nearly three decades.

By on Sat, Jan 27, 2024 at 9:16 am

The owner of 28-year-old Nuevo Leon Bakery is retiring.
Screen Shot: Google Maps
The owner of 28-year-old Nuevo Leon Bakery is retiring.
Nuevo Leon Bakery, a longtime fixture of its East Side neighborhood, has permanently closed, KSAT 12 News reports.

The 28-year-old business, known equally well for its tacos and its sweets, shut down so owner Marlena Araujo can spent time with her family, especially her grandchildren, according to the TV station.

Speaking in Spanish, Araujo told KSAT her retirement is “bittersweet.”

Located at the corner of South New Braunfels and Aransas avenues, Nuevo Leon Bakery served a clientele that included adults on their way to work and kids walking to nearby Poe Middle School, according to the report.

At the time of its closure, the bakery employed five people.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

