San Antonio's Neuvo Leon Bakery has closed

The 28-year-old business, known equally well for its tacos and its sweets, shut down so owner Marlena Araujo can spent time with her family, especially her grandchildren, according to the TV station.
Speaking in Spanish, Araujo told KSAT her retirement is “bittersweet.”
Located at the corner of South New Braunfels and Aransas avenues, Nuevo Leon Bakery served a clientele that included adults on their way to work and kids walking to nearby Poe Middle School, according to the report.
At the time of its closure, the bakery employed five people.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed