San Antonio's new doom metal bar Torche is already closing down

click to enlarge Courtesy photo / Torche While it lasted, metal bar Torche featured a menu of drinks named after doom metal songs.

After fewer than three weeks in business, doom metal bar Torche is already shutting down over what its owners say is an unresolvable zoning issue.Code-enforcement officials reached out to the property owner right after the bar opened Aug. 1, saying it wasn't properly zoned to have live music on its outdoor patio, co-owner Bubba Solis told the Current."Our primary draw was going to be bands and shows we booked," said Solis, who also owns Doomsday Tattoo. "Without live music we don't have a large enough draw to keep the bar profitable."Solis says that he went to the City of San Antonio's Development Services building to determine what the issue was."That's when the zoning department explained we couldn't have any sort of live entertainment," said Solis, adding that the prohibition extended to not just to bands and musicians but DJs, karaoke or any type of "amplified sound" entertainment."We would have to rezone the building, which is a lengthy and expensive process," Solis explained.The bar operates in the former location of Small Talk Spirits & Taps, also owned by Torche co-owner Joshua Castleman. Torche was developed as a rebrand for the space, centering around a calendar of upcoming events to more effectively draw clientele.But the nearby residents weren't having it, according to Solis. "The neighborhood association has been up-in-arms about the bar since the rebrand," Solis said.After continuing to operate outside zoning parameters, Torche was finally served a citation from the city, according to Solis."So, despite us having a solid schedule for upcoming doom metal shows, we've had to cancel all of them," he added.The bar will keep its doors open through Aug. 30 and is planning a blowout this weekend to liquidate inventory.Goodbye Torche, we hardly knew you.