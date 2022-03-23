San Antonio's new Italian eatery Arrosta expands to offer dinner hours, new menu items

Instagram / socialwithallysse Arrosta is located inside the Oxbow building at 1803 Broadway.

Casual Italian concept Arrosta has expanded its hours and menu to accommodate evening dining.The Pearl-area spot only offered breakfast and lunch when it opened on Feb. 14. However, chef Chris Carlson this week unveiled dinner items to supplement an array of causal, counter-service eats.Arrosta's expanded hours now run 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.With the menu expansion, diners can — from 4 p.m. to close — order crispy fried fritto misto, meatballs with marinara and house snacks such as nuts and olives to accompany all-day items including rotisserie meat, Roman-style pizzas and panini.Arrosta is located inside the Oxbow building, 1803 Broadway.