San Antonio's new Italian eatery Arrosta expands to offer dinner hours, new menu items

Arrosta is located inside the Oxbow building at 1803 Broadway.
Casual Italian concept Arrosta has expanded its hours and menu to accommodate evening dining.
The Pearl-area spot only offered breakfast and lunch when it opened on Feb. 14. However, chef Chris Carlson this week unveiled dinner items to supplement an array of causal, counter-service eats.
Arrosta's expanded hours now run 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.
With the menu expansion, diners can — from 4 p.m. to close — order crispy fried fritto misto, meatballs with marinara and house snacks such as nuts and olives to accompany all-day items including rotisserie meat, Roman-style pizzas and panini.
