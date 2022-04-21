Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio’s new sandlot baseball team aims to marry pastime and mental health awareness

The baseball league is now set up as a mental wellness program with the Saint City Culinary Foundation.

By on Thu, Apr 21, 2022 at 10:48 am

Matt Dixon manages the San Antonio location of Austin-based Vista Brewing, as well as SA’s newest sandlot baseball team, the Texas Dingers. - INSTAGRAM / MAD_RITTR
Instagram / mad_rittr
Matt Dixon manages the San Antonio location of Austin-based Vista Brewing, as well as SA’s newest sandlot baseball team, the Texas Dingers.
Exercise can act as a stress reliever, and in this day and age, who wouldn't want less stress?

Matt Dixon, the manager of Austin-based Vista Brewing's San Antonio taproom gets it. He's spearheading an effort to bring baseball and mental health together via a partnership with the Saint City Culinary Foundation.

Dixon manages the Alamo City location of Austin-based Vista Brewing, as well as new SA sandlot baseball team, the Texas Dingers. The Dingers, who will host their first home game this Saturday, is a team comprised entirely of local foodservice workers.

Dixon approached Joel Rivas — founder of the Culinary Foundation and Heard, a nonprofit focused on providing mental health and tele-heath services to bar and restaurant workers — late last year about creating a partnership that would allow the team to operate under the foundation's umbrella.

“I pitched [Rivas] the idea, ‘Would you ever have a sandlot baseball team as one of your programs?’ And he was like, ‘Dude, you don't know how long I've been wanting to do that,’” Dixon told the Current. “He happens to be a huge baseball guy, so that conversation took off. And now we're set up as a nonprofit program under Saint City.”

The Foundation expanded the San Antonio branch of Heard in September of 2020, developing a comprehensive health program specifically for hospitality industry professionals. Many in the industry can't get health insurance through their employer or are unable to afford their workplace insurance. What's more, employers often view mental-health therapy and coaching sessions as a luxury and don't include them in their benefits.

“We have seen a lot more of the normalization of talking about therapy, people saying they’re not okay and looking for help … that doesn’t mean there has been a decrease in people relying on substances to aid that, but that trend has been encouraging,” Saint City Culinary Foundation founder Rivas told the Current. “But out of all of the programs we’ve run across the U.S., San Antonio is one of the hardest to get people to buy into mental health and wellness. We can have a wellness program in Austin that draws 35 people, where in San Antonio it draws two.”

Both Dixon and Rivas hope the general feel-good benefits of knuckle balling in the sun will draw out more industry workers. Texas is home to over a dozen sandlot teams, and Dixon maintains it’s only a matter of months before San Antonio has a handful of teams to call its own.

Baseball city

The Alamo City is no stranger to the professional baseball phenomenon.

Historical evidence suggests baseball teams may have existed in San Antonio as early as 1867,  the Express-News reports. In 1884, the San Antonio Sunsets and Galveston Nine played a game that the daily credited with giving birth to professional baseball in the city. Legendary New York Yankees slugger Babe Ruth played games in San Antonio, along with other heavy hitters such as Dizzy Dean, Mickey Mantle, Pedro Martinez and Mike Piazza, according to reports.

During that golden era, sandlot baseball became a pastime for San Antonians who couldn’t make it to Mantle status.

“There are dudes that used to play sandlot baseball back in the day, guys that were either washed up or didn't make it to be able to play professional ball," Dixon said. "Or just guys that liked to get together to play baseball from the neighborhood, and that the whole sandlot idea kind of died with those guys."

In 1949, the South Texas Negro League was created and much of the talent played here in San Antonio, at Pittman-Sullivan Park — so it’s not a coincidence that the Texas Dingers have claimed that as their home field. In a 2020 interview segment, a handful of former South Texas Negro League baseball players told TV station KSAT12 that, even as the sport became increasingly integrated in the following decades, they noticed a decline in Blacks represented in the sport.

Subsequently, they told KSAT, they witnessed a decline in young black children being interested.

Eastside clinics

Dixon said he and the rest of the Dingers are making it a mission not only to work with San Antonio's Parks and Recreation Department to rejuvenate the inner city ballpark but to host free baseball clinics for Eastside youth.

“These old ballplayers talk about African American boys and girls getting out of baseball, when it used to be all that they played. But now, they're more [interested in] basketball and football, and these guys have a huge desire for the African American community to have a love for baseball again,” Dixon said. “So if we could do something, just one week out of the summer that’s free to the neighborhood, I'd love to do that.”

Dixon says he’s in talks with SA Youth, a nonprofit that works with high-risk kid and young adults, to make this dream of a baseball clinic a reality.

“This league is much more than, you know, wanting to be social,” he said. “It’s about being able to support our city in different ways, too.”

Saint City founder Rivas agrees that the spirit of the Dingers and its ragtag team members is one rooted in support. For what are foodservice workers to each other — and their guests — if not a team of folks supporting each other in providing great experiences?

“In San Antonio, we have such a culture of community, loyalty and love, when people dive into something, they go all in, and often they put themselves in the backseat when they do that,” Rivas said. “They’re such beautiful, good people at heart that they inherently pour so much into their work that there’s not a lot left for themselves.”

The Dingers' first home game is this Saturday, April 23 at Pittman-Sullivan Park. Tickets are $10 at the gate, and a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales and concessions will benefit Heard.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now

Trending

These San Antonio eateries are offering munchie-busting meal deals and parties for 4/20

By Nina Rangel

Second Pitch Beer Co. serve up its entire tap list for a screening of Dazed and Confused.

Stetson Dance Hall, the country bar taking over San Antonio’s old Cooter Browns, will open May 27

By Nina Rangel

Stetson Dance Hall will open in the space that housed C&W venue Cooter Browns May 27.

San Antonio's The Beignet Stand to hold grand opening of brick-and-mortar space Wednesday

By Nina Rangel

The Beignet Stand will start serving its sweet treats in a brick-and-mortar space today.

Missouri-based Andy's Frozen Custard will open its first San Antonio location May 11

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio’s first Andy’s will open Wednesday, May 11.

Also in Food & Drink

Let's Get Dank: San Antonio brewers are cranking out a bevy of 4/20-ready IPAs

By Jeremy Banas

Weathered Souls' SpottieOttieHopalicious IPA.

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

By San Antonio Current Staff

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

Bud Light to give out free beer after Eric Church cancels San Antonio show

By Michael Karlis

Eric Church cancelled his AT&T Center show to attend a basketball tournament.

The namesake pastries at Fat Tummy Empanadas excel, whichever filling you choose

By Ron Bechtol

The "how do you pick your favorite child" cliché applies when choosing among the dozen savory empanada fillings offered by Fat Tummy.

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us