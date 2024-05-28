San Antonio's newly opened Pullman Market now offering discounts to military members

click to enlarge
Robert Lerma for Pullman Market
Pullman Market is located at 221 Newell Ave.
Recently opened multi-concept food space Pullman Market is now offering discounts to military members every Monday.
The recently opened market launched its Military Monday initiative this week, offering 10% discounts on purchases at Pullman Market’s five quick service eateries and two restaurants.
Card-carrying service members can also snag 5% discounts on purchases at Pullman Market’s specialty grocer — booze not included — company officials said. The specialty grocer concept opened last month, featuring Texas-based produce and goods from over 150 suppliers.
Also onsite are a whole animal butcher, tortilleria, sourdough bakery and five casual to-go concepts with items such as burgers, tacos, ceviche, sandwiches, coffee and ice cream. Pullman’s two full-service restaurants, Mezquite and Fife & Farro also offer the discount, as will the market’s two upcoming restaurant concepts, Isidore and Nicosi.
It's open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
