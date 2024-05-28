SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio's newly opened Pullman Market now offering discounts to military members

Card-carrying service members can snag up to 10% off purchases every Monday.

By on Tue, May 28, 2024 at 10:57 am

click to enlarge Pullman Market is located at 221 Newell Ave. - Robert Lerma for Pullman Market
Robert Lerma for Pullman Market
Pullman Market is located at 221 Newell Ave.
Recently opened multi-concept food space Pullman Market is now offering discounts to military members every Monday.

The recently opened market launched its Military Monday initiative this week, offering 10% discounts on purchases at Pullman Market’s five quick service eateries and two restaurants.

Card-carrying service members can also snag 5% discounts on purchases at Pullman Market’s specialty grocer — booze not included — company officials said. The specialty grocer concept opened last month, featuring Texas-based produce and goods from over 150 suppliers.

Also onsite are a whole animal butcher, tortilleria, sourdough bakery and five casual to-go concepts with items such as burgers, tacos, ceviche, sandwiches, coffee and ice cream. Pullman’s two full-service restaurants, Mezquite and Fife & Farro also offer the discount, as will the market’s two upcoming restaurant concepts, Isidore and Nicosi.

Pullman Market is located at 221 Newell Ave. It’s open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

May 1, 2024

