San Antonio's Omni La Mansión del Rio will unveil newly renovated restaurant on Thursday

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Omni La Mansion
Omni La Mansion's newly-renovated onsite eatery Four Brothers will open Aug. 25.
Downtown luxury hotel Omni La Mansión de Rio will unveil its newly renovated onsite eatery Four Brothers
on Thursday.
Four Brothers held a soft opening Tuesday, giving select guests a taste of chef Andres Farias’ new menu, which focuses on Southern and South Texas cuisine with both Latin American and French influences. Items available at the event included a roasted half chicken with red chile sauce, roasted purple potatoes, charred leeks and crema blanca.
click to enlarge
Traci Maricle
Four Brothers' Chicken Adovada: roasted half chicken, red chile sauce, roasted potatoes, charred leeks and crema blanca.
Farias became executive chef of Omni La Mansión del Rio and Mokara Hotel & Spa in May of this year. He has training in French and Asian cuisines and experience at luxury restaurants in Caracas, Venezuela.
Four Brothers, 112 College St., will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner in the river-level space that previously housed brunch hotspot Las Canarias. It will be open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.