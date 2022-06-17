San Antonio's pay-what-you-can Comfort Café asking customers for plate, bowl, mug donations

Facebook / Comfort Cafe San Antonio
Comfort Café's second outpost is located at Los Patios on San Antonio's Northeast side.
Fans of Comfort Café’s stick-to-your-ribs fare and philanthropic goals can now support the eatery in another way besides brunching there.
In a Wednesday Facebook post, the local favorite asked the community to help it restock its shelves by donating unwanted dinner plates, bowls and coffee mugs.
“It's that time again for us to collect dinner plate donations. It is a tradition for us to add a variety of eclectic plates to our collection, from your kitchen to ours,” the post read.
The two Comfort Cafés — located in Northeast SA
or Smithville, 100 miles west of here — operate with a pay-what-you-can business model, which funds addiction recovery center SerenityStar. All restaurant staff, from waitstaff to cooks, are in recovery through the SerenityStar program.
Tableware donations can be made at the mini-chain's Los Patios location, 2015 N.E. Loop 410, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
Comfort Cafés offer breakfast selections such as stuffed pancakes, waffles, French toast, crepes and omelettes. Lunch options include salads, cold sandwiches, burgers and chicken entrees. The SA restaurant was also featured on Yelp’s 2021 list of Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S
.
