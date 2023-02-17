San Antonio's Pearl complex to host free party for James Beard semifinalist Nicola Blaque

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / The Jerk Shack
Jamaica-born restauranteur Nicola Blaque has been named a 2023 James Beard Award Best Chef: Texas semifinalist.
A free event at the Pearl next week will honor San Antonio chef Nicola Blaque, who was recently named a James Beard Award Best Chef: Texas semifinalist.
The James Beard Foundation's annual awards are considered the Oscars of the culinary world, recognizing the nation's best regional chefs and restaurants. The foundation is honoring Blaque for her nationally lauded Jamaican eatery The Jerk Shack
. She also operates separate concept Mi Roti at the Pearl.
The celebration will take place at the Food Hall at Pearl’s Bottling Department Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5-7 p.m. Blaque’s Mi Roti and Jerk Shack crews will serve light appetizers and drinks. San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea “Vocab" Sanderson will open the event with a spoken poem, and DJ Donnie Dee will play blues, soul and hip-hop through the evening.
In 2019, the James Beard Foundation expanded its geographic award categories
from 10 to 12, making Texas its own region to reflecting the state's growing culinary influence.
This year, six San Antonio chefs and restaurants
are among the award semifinalists.
