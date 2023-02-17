San Antonio's Pearl complex to host free party for James Beard semifinalist Nicola Blaque

Blaque is the chef-owner of nationally lauded Jamaican eatery The Jerk Shack and the Pearl concept Mi Roti.

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 10:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jamaica-born restauranteur Nicola Blaque has been named a 2023 James Beard Award Best Chef: Texas semifinalist. - Courtesy Photo / The Jerk Shack
Courtesy Photo / The Jerk Shack
Jamaica-born restauranteur Nicola Blaque has been named a 2023 James Beard Award Best Chef: Texas semifinalist.
A free event at the Pearl next week will honor San Antonio chef Nicola Blaque, who was recently named a James Beard Award Best Chef: Texas semifinalist.

The James Beard Foundation's annual awards are considered the Oscars of the culinary world, recognizing the nation's best regional chefs and restaurants. The foundation is honoring Blaque for her nationally lauded Jamaican eatery The Jerk Shack. She also operates separate concept Mi Roti at the Pearl.

The celebration will take place at the Food Hall at Pearl’s Bottling Department Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5-7 p.m. Blaque’s Mi Roti and Jerk Shack crews will serve light appetizers and drinks. San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea “Vocab" Sanderson will open the event with a spoken poem, and DJ Donnie Dee will play blues, soul and hip-hop through the evening.

In 2019, the James Beard Foundation expanded its geographic award categories from 10 to 12, making Texas its own region to reflecting the state's growing culinary influence.

This year, six San Antonio chefs and restaurants are among the award semifinalists.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

These San Antonio restaurants will celebrate Mardi Gras with special menus, parties, events

By Nina Rangel

Several San Antonio eateries will hold Mardi Gras celebrations next week.

Black Restaurant Week San Antonio kicks off Feb. 26, featuring nearly 30 restaurants, food trucks

By Nina Rangel

East Side staple Mark's Outing will participate in this year's Black Restaurant Week in San Antonio.

San Antonio Icehouse Week will celebrate city's outdoor drinking spots with discounts and prizes

By Nina Rangel

Lucy Cooper’s Ice House will participate in this year's San Antonio Icehouse Week.

Two San Antonio dining spots make Texas Monthly's 2023 Best New Restaurants list

By Nina Rangel

Restaurant Claudine earned a spot on the new list thanks in part to its exquisite desserts.

Also in Food & Drink

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us