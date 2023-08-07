San Antonio's Reese Bros Barbecue praised by Texas Monthly's 'cue expert

Ron Bechtol
San Antonio’s Reese Bros Barbecue includes handmade queso fundido sausage.
San Antonio’s Reese Bros Barbecue has once again earned the praise of a major publication, this time winning lauds for its “incredible” eats by Texas Monthly
Barbecue Editor Daniel Vaughn.
On Monday, the mag released "25 Best New and Improved BBQ Joints in Texas
," an in-depth look at barbecue spots that have burst onto the scene — or made major moves — since the publication’s 2021 roundup of the state's 50 best purveyors of flame-kissed meat.
Vaughn praised brothers Nick and Elliott Reese for bringing Culinary Institute of America of San Antonio graduate Gabriel Perez into their organization, saying the results “have been incredible.” The writer also gushed about the spot’s homemade flour tortillas, charred-jalapeño salsa and queso fundido sausage made with Oaxaca cheese and serranos.
Reese Bros’ signature sandwich — a torta stuffed with carnitas, pickled onions, guacamole, refried beans and jalapeño-and-serrano salsa — is also drew praise, as did the spot’s “refreshing” slaw, dressed with mayo and lime juice and topped with pea tendrils.
“The poblano mac and cheese is as green as an avocado and anything but ordinary,” Vaughn added.
The Reeses honed their barbecue chops in Austin and East Texas before opening their first self-owned operation in San Antonio, launched in 2022. Both Bon Appetit
and San Antonio Current food writer Ron Bechtol
extolled the brothers' barbecue skills earlier this year, so the word is apparently out.
Reese Bros. Barbecue is located at 906 Hoefgen Ave. It's open 11 a.m. until sellout. Friday through Sunday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed