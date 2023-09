San Antonio's Retox Bar will close, ending 15-year run

After 15 years serving up live music and libations near Churchill High School, Retox Bar will shut its doors Oct. 28, according to the nightspot's owner.In a Wednesday Facebook post, owner Eddie Kaufman blamed “new city regulations,” “unexpected rent increases” and the "overwhelming costs” of venue renovations on the decision to close down.“Serving this community has been a true privilege,” Kaufman added. “The energy, camaraderie and rhythms we've shared are etched in my heart.”Retox, 1031 Patricia Drive, opened in 2007. Since then, the bar has served 2 million drinks and hosted more than 2,000 live shows, according to its website While Retox will soon close, the team behind it is preparing is looking to unveil a new bar in late 2023 or early 2024, Kaufman said in his Facebook post.