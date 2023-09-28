San Antonio's Retox Bar will close, ending 15-year run

In a Wednesday Facebook post, owner Eddie Kaufman blamed “new city regulations,” “unexpected rent increases” and the "overwhelming costs” of venue renovations on the decision to close down.
“Serving this community has been a true privilege,” Kaufman added. “The energy, camaraderie and rhythms we've shared are etched in my heart.”
Retox, 1031 Patricia Drive, opened in 2007. Since then, the bar has served 2 million drinks and hosted more than 2,000 live shows, according to its website.
While Retox will soon close, the team behind it is preparing is looking to unveil a new bar in late 2023 or early 2024, Kaufman said in his Facebook post.
