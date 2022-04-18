Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio’s Roadmap Brewing helms collaborative beer project benefitting mental health initiative

The brewery was tapped to develop an IPA recipe that other breweries can replicate and customize.

By on Mon, Apr 18, 2022 at 1:48 pm

Roadmap is helming the partnership with Hope for the Day. - INSTAGRAM / ROADMAPBREWING
Instagram / roadmapbrewing
Roadmap is helming the partnership with Hope for the Day.
San Antonio's Roadmap Brewing is set to take the reins on Hops for the Day, a collaborative IPA project to benefit suicide prevention and mental health education.

Roadmap will oversee the partnership with Hope for the Day, a Chicago-based nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention and mental health education. According to the brewer, the Craft the Conversation initiative aims to improve mental health in the beer industry and raise money for mental health causes by releasing fundraising IPAs.

“The overall goal is to start conversations in taprooms across the country surrounding mental health,” Roadmap Brewing owner and brewer Dustin Baker told the Current. “Ours will be released on the first Friday in May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, but we want breweries to be encouraged to release their versions throughout the year, because mental health isn’t something that’s just important in May. It’s something that needs to be discussed year round.”

In 2021, the local participated in a similar campaign, dubbed Things We Don’t Say: Craft Beer for Mental Health. As a participant of the nationwide initiative, Roadmap raised nearly $11,000 to split between nonprofits Hope For the Day and Solace House, which offer free suicide prevention assistance.

This year, Roadmap Brewing was tapped by Hope For the Day to develop an IPA recipe that other breweries can replicate and customize to fit their own styles. Baker said Roadmap will release the first of its two fundraising brews — a 6% West Coast IPA with notes of grapefruit and tropical fruit — in four-packs and on draft in the taproom on May 6.

The brewer will release the second beer, a hazy IPA, in the fall.

“Being alcohol producers, it’s sometimes difficult to discuss mental health, because alcohol is so often abused. We’re really focusing this year on taking the conversation to the people, wherever they’re at,” Baker said. “That isn’t just at a doctor’s office, it can be at a taproom or brewery. We noticed that people are becoming more and more open to discussing it, and that’s encouraging.”

As of press time, Boerne’s Free Roam Brewing and Amarillo’s Pondeseta Brewing Co. had joined in Roadmap's initiative.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long
Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now

Trending

New San Antonio Mexican restaurant gets online praise from lauded chef Andrew Weissman

By Nina Rangel

Panfila Cantina is now open at 22250 Bulverde Road.

Late-night taco spot opening on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip in former Pizza Party location

By Nina Rangel

Late-night taco spot opening on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip in former Pizza Party location

San Antonio's Mexican bakeries offer multiple takes on conchas, from standard to upscale

By Ron Bechtol

Conchas from Fiesta Bakery.

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans to open fourth San Antonio location this fall

By Nina Rangel

NOLA-based coffee chain PJ’s will open its fourth San Antonio location this fall.

Also in Food & Drink

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

By San Antonio Current Staff

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

Bud Light to give out free beer after Eric Church cancels San Antonio show

By Michael Karlis

Eric Church cancelled his AT&T Center show to attend a basketball tournament.

The namesake pastries at Fat Tummy Empanadas excel, whichever filling you choose

By Ron Bechtol

The "how do you pick your favorite child" cliché applies when choosing among the dozen savory empanada fillings offered by Fat Tummy.

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us