San Antonio's RockerDogz has closed its doors, but chef says pop-ups might be in the works

Chef-owner Kris Martinez hinted that monthly pop-ups featuring the over-the-top hotdogs may be in the works.

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 10:23 am

RockerDogz Gourmet Street Dogs has closed.
Instagram / madd_mise
RockerDogz Gourmet Street Dogs has closed.
San Antonio chef Kris Martinez has shuttered his South Side staple RockerDogz Gourmet Street Dogs, saying he's ready to move on to another concept.

Martinez shared the news late last month on social media, saying that he's closing his haven for over-the-top hotdogs, burgers and tater tots.

“We really want to thank you guys for the support for the last two and a half years,” Martinez said. “It was fun while it lasted.”

Fans of Martinez’s fare shouldn't be completely disheartened, however. The chef hinted at possible monthly pop-ups, where crowd favorites such as the chili-smothered El Chicano Dog and the El Sancho, topped with red wine-braised carne guisada, will make a reappearance.

Martinez opened RockerDogz brick-and-mortar location at 3014 Roosevelt Ave. in 2020, nearly 10 years after debuting the brand as a mobile kitchen. He urged fans to continue following the business on social media for updates on future plans.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

