San Antonio's RockerDogz has closed its doors, but chef says pop-ups might be in the works

RockerDogz Gourmet Street Dogs has closed.
San Antonio chef Kris Martinez has shuttered his South Side staple RockerDogz Gourmet Street Dogs, saying he's ready to move on to another concept.
Martinez shared the news late last month on social media, saying that he's closing his haven for over-the-top hotdogs, burgers and tater tots.
“We really want to thank you guys for the support for the last two and a half years,” Martinez said. “It was fun while it lasted.”
Fans of Martinez’s fare shouldn't be completely disheartened, however. The chef hinted at possible monthly pop-ups, where crowd favorites such as the chili-smothered El Chicano Dog and the El Sancho, topped with red wine-braised carne guisada, will make a reappearance.
Martinez opened RockerDogz brick-and-mortar location
at 3014 Roosevelt Ave. in 2020, nearly 10 years after debuting the brand as a mobile kitchen. He urged fans to continue following the business on social media for updates on future plans.
