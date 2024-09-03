TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio's Rooster Crow Bakery closing down

The bakery, founded by pastry chef Jenn Reisman, is hosting a sale on Thursday and Friday to get rid of remaining inventory.

By on Tue, Sep 3, 2024 at 10:25 am

Rooster Crow Bakery opened in 2019.
Shavano Park's Rooster Crow Bakery revealed its impending closure in an Instagram post over Labor Day weekend.

The bakery, located at 4421 De Zavala Road, didn't specify the reason for the sudden closure, only stating only that "it's been a wild ride but we gotta bounce!"

Rooster Crow's final day of service will be Friday, Sept. 6, according to the post. The shop is hosting a sale Thursday and Friday to unload remaining inventory, including kolaches, chocolate cake, sweet potato donuts, cookies and more.

In the meantime, Rooster Crow is closed until Thursday. On its final two days, the business will be open from 8 a.m. until items sell out, according to its post.

In the Instagram announcement, Rooster Crow hinted that the sale isn't its last hurrah. The post encourages fans to sign up for a newsletter to hear about "big things" coming in the future.

Baker Jenn Reisman launched Rooster Crow in 2019 after serving as executive pastry chef at Hotel Emma and later lending her talents to Silo and Nonna. Reisman's pies can still be found at Mama's Cafe.

Rooster Crow encouraged its customers to stop by and bring "some love, and maybe some whiskey for staff."
Rooster Crow Baking Co.'s owner Jenn Riesman shows off a pie and other sweets.

